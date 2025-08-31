How Mummy Gadgets redefined Kids' tech in Uganda

Namunswa Alma D, widely known across Uganda's digital landscape as Mummy Gadgets, has emerged as a prominent figure in both the social media and retail sectors.

Born in 1995, Namunswa has skillfully combined her business instincts with a dynamic online presence, carving out a unique niche in the children’s technology market.

Her story is one of leveraging a modern platform to build a thriving business, all while maintaining a personal and relatable connection with her audience.

Education and The Path to Digital Fame

Namunswa's academic journey took her to Makerere University, where she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Ethics and Human Rights.

During her time there, she was actively involved in charity work, a commitment to social impact that would later inform her business philosophy.

Recognising the growing influence of TikTok in Uganda, she launched her account, @mummyarleena.

Her content—a clever mixture of humour, parenting advice, and gadget showcases—quickly resonated with young parents and tech enthusiasts. Her energetic and engaging style saw her become a regular fixture on Uganda's "For You Page" (FYP), building a substantial and loyal following.

Building the Mummy Gadgets Brand

Beyond her digital celebrity, Namunswa is the founder and CEO of Mummy Gadgets. Her shop, situated at New Pioneer Mall, has become a trusted destination for families seeking high-quality and affordable tech accessories for children.

The business specialises in a range of products, including kids' tablets, smartwatches, ring lights, and UK-used phones.

What sets Mummy Gadgets apart is Namunswa's dedicated, hands-on approach. She personally tests each product, provides individualised recommendations to customers, and prioritises satisfaction, cementing her reputation in a highly competitive market.

A Modern African Trailblazer

Namunswa Alma D's trajectory serves as an example of how authenticity and social media acumen can propel entrepreneurial success in the modern age.

Her ability to navigate the demands of running a business, creating compelling online content, and managing her family life has made her a source of inspiration for many young people in Uganda.