How KIU student died while revising for exams

Students and lecturers at Kampala International University (KIU) Western Campus in Bushenyi were left in shock on Saturday after the sudden death of a postgraduate student, Edson Alinda.

Alinda, who came from Kagote, was pursuing a Master’s degree in Educational Administration and Management. According to witnesses, he was revising in a lecture room for an exam scheduled at 2:00 p.m. when he suddenly collapsed.

He was rushed to KIU Hospital, where doctors tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

A university official described the incident as heartbreaking. “He was hardworking, calm, and very focused. His passing has deeply shaken both students and lecturers,” the official said.

Colleagues at Mpanga Secondary School, where he previously taught, remembered him as a passionate and disciplined teacher who inspired many students.

Tributes have been pouring in from friends, former students, and fellow educators mourning his untimely death.

Funeral details will be shared by the family soon. His passing has left both the KIU and Kagote communities mourning the loss of a promising educator.