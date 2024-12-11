History and Heritage Uganda campaign unveiled to promote cultural tourism

The History and Heritage Uganda campaign, a new initiative has been launched to boost cultural tourism in the country.

The campaign was unveiled last weekend by Top Cloud Rwenzori Adventures Limited at the Ewaffe Cultural Village.

The event brought together key figures from Uganda’s cultural institutions, including representatives from Buganda and Busoga kingdoms and Miss Tourism Buganda, Jackie Nanyonga.

This new campaign aims to promote cultural tourism and celebrate Uganda’s rich history by highlighting its diverse cultural attractions and historical landmarks.

Revitalising Uganda’s Cultural Heritage

Amon Baita, the Team Leader at Top Cloud Rwenzori Adventures, shared the company’s vision for the campaign, stressing its goal to promote and preserve Uganda’s cultural heritage.

"Our aim is to document, promote, and revitalise local history, culture, and traditions," Baita said.

He outlined plans to create awareness about the unique cultural landmarks across Uganda and to market them globally through digital platforms.

The campaign, he said, will focus on educating both local and international visitors about Uganda’s rich cultural history while contributing to the preservation of these valuable assets.

As part of this initiative, Top Cloud Rwenzori Adventures intends to build a digital museum dedicated to African history and cultural heritage.

This museum will serve as an educational platform for future generations to learn about their roots and traditions, helping to combat the current trend of cultural erosion in African societies.

Support from Cultural Institutions

Godfrey Luyombya Nswa Zaluguudo, representing Buganda Kingdom, praised the initiative for its timely and unique approach.

He noted the importance of promoting Uganda’s tourism sites, which are often overlooked due to a lack of awareness.

“A tree or well that has been in a place for over 100 years is a tourist site, but most people don’t know that,” Luyombya noted.

He further pointed out that history and heritage are crucial aspects of tourism that connect Ugandans, regardless of regional differences.

Focus on Educating the Next Generation

Owek. Andrew Kigenyi Wansolo, the State Minister for Culture and Tourism in Busoga Kingdom, spoke about the importance of educating the youth about their cultural heritage.

He noted that modern influences have contributed to cultural erosion, particularly in how younger generations perceive traditional practices.

Wansolo argued that many people confuse cultural observance with witchcraft, a misconception he wished to correct.

“We are religiously cultural. Most people think that observing your culture is witchcraft, but that’s false,” Wansolo said. He encouraged the campaign to focus on teaching children about their culture, including language, traditions, and history.

Wansolo also gave the example of the traditional bark cloth, once produced in Buganda, Busoga, and Bunyoro kingdoms, which is now being neglected despite its recognition abroad for its durability and value.