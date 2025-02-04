Hajj Moses Kigongo’s daughter joins race to replace Ssegirinya

Faridah Nambi, daughter of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) National Vice Chairman, Hajj Moses Kigongo, has been selected from a pool of seven contenders to carry the NRM flag.

She is contesting in the Kawempe North Member of Parliament by-election, which will fill the vacancy left by the late Muhammad Ssegirinya, who passed away on 9 January 2025.

In 2021, Nambi was also nominated as the NRM flagbearer in the Kampala Woman MP race, where she faced off against opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Shamim Malende.

Nambi now replaces Tom Fisher Kasenge, who carried the NRM flag in the 2021 general elections but was defeated by Muhammad Ssegirinya.

On the opposition side, several candidates, including lawyer Erias Luyimbazi Nalukoola, have submitted their applications to the NUP, seeking the party’s endorsement.