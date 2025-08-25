Guard who shot businessman Anthony Mutinisa arrested

Hillary Byaruhanga, a 28-year-old private security guard attached to Don World Security Limited, has been arrested in Kanungu District for the murder of Anthony Mutinisa, a 53-year-old businessman and proprietor of Mutinisa Motors Uganda.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kituuma Rusoke, the Police Public Relations Officer, said the suspect allegedly shot Mutinisa in cold blood on Sunday evening, August 24, and fled with the victim's car, registration number UA 769 BQ.

The vehicle was later recovered in Katwe Cell, Kihihi Town Council by police in Kanungu.

The suspect was found with Mark Akampa, who has also been arrested.

Mutinisa, owner of a luxury vehicle hire company specialising in high-end Toyota Land Cruisers, was shot dead at his office in Ntinda Ministers Village.

In an earlier statement, Police said the guard confronted Mutinisa, shot him, and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Mutinisa, well known in Kampala’s elite circles for his thriving vehicle rental business, built a reputation for supplying luxury cars to ministers, diplomats, and corporate clients.

This killing adds to a growing list of violent crimes involving private security guards in Uganda.

In June 2025, a guard in Mbuya shot and killed two company executives after a dispute, while in February 2025 another guard from Saracen Security murdered a businessman at Mukwano Arcade in downtown Kampala.

In October 2024, a Lira-based guard accidentally discharged his firearm, killing a local trader.

Security analysts have raised concerns over the vetting, training, and regulation of Uganda’s private security industry, which employs thousands of armed guards.

Critics argue that inadequate oversight has fuelled rising incidents of firearm misuse and violent crime.