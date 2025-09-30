FC Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain: Who will win the top Champions League match?

The best sports betting site 1xBet presents the biggest battle of the league phase round 2, which will take place on October 1. Remember the principles of responsible gambling, follow this link and support your favorite team!

Champions League classics

In recent years, the rivalry between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, official partners of 1xBet, has become one of the most intense in Europe’s premier club tournament. The most memorable match was the Blaugranas’ crazy comeback (6-1) in 2017 after losing 0-4.

The teams last met in the 2023-24 season: in the quarter-finals, Barcelona won 3-2 in the first leg, but Paris Saint-Germain crushed their opponents away (4-1).

Hansi Flick’s second attempt

In his first season at Bayern Munich, the German coach won all the trophies and came close to repeating his success with Barcelona. However, in the Champions League semi-finals against Inter Milan, the Catalans were just a little unlucky.

Flick’s team is aiming to win the title at its second attempt and is in excellent form. Barça have won 7 of their 8 games at the start of the season, including a victory over Newcastle United in the Champions League round 1 (2-1).

On Sunday, in the match against Real Sociedad, the Blaugranas’ leader, Lamine Yamal, returned from injury and took just one minute to assist Robert Lewandowski’s winning goal. We should also note Marcus Rashford’s great form – the Englishman scored 2 goals against Newcastle and has no intention of slowing down. However, Raphinha, Fermín López and Joan García won’t be able to help Barcelona due to injuries.

Difficult period for Paris Saint-Germain

The intense 2024-25 season has had a significant effect on Luis Enrique’s team. Today, the French giants can’t perform at their best due to the absence of their biggest stars. The Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé and the leader of the Parisians’ defense Marquinhos will definitely miss the match against the Catalans, while the participation of Vitinha, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Désiré Doué and João Neves is in doubt. However, the Red-and-Blues’ attack shouldn’t be underestimated – their wing-backs Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes can cause big problems for any opponent.

The statistics from the previous encounters at Barcelona’s home ground favor Paris Saint-Germain: the French giants have won the last two games with a score of 4-1.