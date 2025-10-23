Churchill Sentamu contests for Youth MP, as father Nyanzi vies for Kawempe South MP

Makerere University Guild President Churchill Ssentamu has been nominated for the Youth MP seat for the Central region ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Churchill Sentamu, a nephew to presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine the flagbearer of the main opposition National Unity Platform, is son to Fred Nyanzi Sentamu, the NUP flagbearer for Kawempe South.

His father Fred Nyanzi picked his nomination papers yesterday as the NUP candidate for Kawempe South constituency.

Despite his close family’s link to the main opposition party, Churchill chose, yet again to contest as an independent candidate.

My father is not my advisor - Makerere guild president defies pressure to resign Churchill, son of the opposition NUP national mobiliser Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu, addressed the press this morning where here dismissed the pressures as “lies” being propagated by “opportunists.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The nomination ends months of speculation after he indicated in several press interviews that he desired to contest as a Member of Parliament.

Youth MPs are voted indirectly by an electoral college under the Special Interest Group category and reserved for persons 18-30 years of age.

Who is Churchill Sentamu

He was sworn in as the 91st Guild President of Makerere University (Uganda) on 21 March 2025.

At the time of his election, he was a second-year student studying Social Sciences.

ADVERTISEMENT

He ran as an independent candidate and defeated opponents aligned with major political parties, getting 3,459 votes vs his closest rival’s 3,267.