Busoga chooses church initiation for royal twins; Crown Prince named

Busoga Kingdom revealed that Prince William Ethan Nadiope and Prince Arnold Eli Nadiope, the newborn twin sons of Kyabazinga William Nadiope Gabula, will undergo their initiation ceremony through the Church.

The Kingdom is sidestepping tradition in favour of a modern approach to the initiation rites.

The twins, born on August 27, 2025, will be officially presented to the kingdom during the 11th coronation of Kyabazinga on September 13th at the Kingdom headquarters in Begembe, Jinja City.

The decision to initiate the twins in the Church rather than through traditional rites was confirmed yesterday by Isabalangila Henry Kitimbo Woira

Kyabazinga William Nadiope and the Inhebantu of Busoga, Jovia Mutesi welcomed twins

A Historic Birth and Family Blessing

The announcement of the birth of the twins by Kyabazinga William Nadiope Gabula has been met with overwhelming joy and celebration across the kingdom.

The royal family has received congratulatory messages from other kingdoms as well as from key government officials.

The twins, along with their mother, are reportedly in excellent health, and the royal family has expressed their deep gratitude for the continued support and love from the community.

The Crown Prince and Royal Succession

In terms of succession, the elder twin, Prince William Ethan Nadiope, is set to be the Crown Prince, a title that has traditionally been bestowed upon the firstborn twin in Busoga culture.

Despite the modern approaches in their upbringing and initiation, the royal family has maintained the importance of their cultural values, blending them with the spiritual significance of the Church’s involvement in the ceremony.

This is not the first time the royal family has welcomed twins; the Kyabazinga's late father, Sir Wilson Nadiope, also had a pair of twin girls.

The Kyabazinga, William Nadiope Gabula IV, while announcing the arrival of the princes, acknowledged the "double blessing" and the "outpouring of love, goodwill and prayers" from well-wishers.