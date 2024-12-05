Arsenal fan celebration turns fatal as security guard opens fire

A celebratory gathering in Lukaya town, Kalungu District, turned tragic on Wednesday night after a security guard fatally shot a man and injured another following an Arsenal victory over Manchester United.

The incident, as reported by Nilepost.co.ug, occurred at the Uganda Cares building after Arsenal's 2-0 win against their English Premier League rivals.

The Gardaworld Security Company guard allegedly opened fire amidst escalating tensions during the Arsenal fans' celebrations. This incident marks the second consecutive year that a match between these two football giants has sparked extreme reactions in Kampala.

Last year, an Arsenal win reportedly led to a suicide, a fatal stabbing, and the arrest of seven jubilant fans in Jinja City for holding a mock trophy parade. According to eyewitnesses, the building's manager, only identified as Banda, took issue with the fans' enthusiastic chanting and cheering and instructed the guard to intervene.

Despite multiple warnings, the fans continued their celebrations. In an attempt to regain control, the building's owners switched off the electricity, which only exacerbated the already volatile situation. Amidst the ensuing chaos, the guard allegedly discharged his firearm, fatally wounding 30-year-old John Ssenyonga and injuring another fan identified only as Lawrence.

Ssenyonga tragically died at the scene. Greater Masaka Police Spokesperson Twaha Kasirye confirmed the incident, stating that investigations are underway and a case has been opened against the security guard, who is currently being sought by authorities.

Kasirye urged football fans to exercise restraint during celebrations, emphasizing that violence in the name of football is unacceptable.This incident has sparked outrage in Lukaya, with residents demanding accountability and questioning the actions of private security personnel.