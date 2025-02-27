Ramadan 2025 moon sighting: Why some countries may see it before Mecca

The Muslim world is preparing for the start of Ramadan 2025, but the exact date will depend on the sighting of the new crescent moon.

Fasting will begin on either Saturday, March 1, or Sunday, March 2, with different countries observing the holy month based on their own moon sighting traditions.

This year, there is a possibility that some countries in the Western Hemisphere may witness the crescent moon before Mecca, Saudi Arabia, which traditionally leads the announcement of Ramadan’s start.

According to Crescent Moon Watch, a lunar tracking service run by the United Kingdom’s Nautical Almanac Office, the astronomical new moon will emerge on February 28 at 3:45 am Mecca time (00:45 GMT).

However, it is unlikely to be visible in most regions, including the Middle East, Europe, and South Asia, until the following day.

How Moon Sighting Determines Start of Ramadan

The Islamic calendar is based on lunar months, which last either 29 or 30 days.

Ramadan begins when the crescent moon is spotted after sunset on the 29th night of the previous month, Shaaban.

If the moon is not visible, the month of Shaaban extends to 30 days, and Ramadan automatically starts the next day.

Moon sighters will be on the lookout on the night of February 28, scanning the western horizon shortly after sunset.

If the crescent is seen, Ramadan will begin on March 1; if not, fasting will commence on March 2.

Saudi Arabia relies on moon sighters’ testimonies to determine the start of the holy month, with the Supreme Court making the final declaration.

The kingdom’s decision often influences other Muslim-majority nations, though some countries follow independent astronomical calculations.

Different Ramadan Start Dates Across the World

Ramadan’s start date varies across countries due to differences in moon sighting practices and time zones.

This year, Crescent Moon Watch suggests that the new moon may first be visible in the Pacific, North America, and parts of South America on February 28.

If the crescent is not sighted in Mecca that night, Saudi Arabia will observe Shaaban for a full 30 days, meaning Ramadan will begin on March 2.

Many countries in the Global South, including most of Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East, are expected to follow this timeline.

For regions where the moon is visible earlier, local religious authorities may declare March 1 as the first fasting day.

This means some Muslims could begin fasting a day before others, a common occurrence due to the lunar-based system.

The Significance of Ramadan in Islam

Ramadan is the holiest month in Islam, marking the time when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad more than 1,400 years ago.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, alongside the declaration of faith, daily prayers, charity, and the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

From dawn to sunset, observant Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual relations, aiming to achieve greater “taqwa” or consciousness of God.

The fast is broken at sunset with the Maghrib prayer, often beginning with dates and water, followed by a full meal.

During this period, working hours are typically reduced in Muslim-majority nations, and restaurants remain closed during fasting hours.

Many businesses and schools adjust their schedules to accommodate fasting individuals.

Common Ramadan Greetings

As Muslims prepare for the spiritual month, exchanging greetings is a cherished tradition.

The most common phrases used are “Ramadan Mubarak” and “Ramadan Kareem,” meaning “Blessed Ramadan” and “Generous Ramadan,” respectively.

While these greetings are widely used across the Muslim world, many countries have local variations in their native languages.

The sentiment, however, remains the same—wishing friends and family a peaceful and fulfilling Ramadan.

With moon sighting efforts underway, millions of Muslims worldwide are eager to welcome Ramadan, a month of devotion, self-discipline, and community.