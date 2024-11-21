Third season of 'Conversessions' promises unforgettable music experiences

The highly anticipated Tusker Malt Conversessions is set to make its grand return for its third season, with the first episode scheduled to air on 1 December 2024.

This digital music series, famed for its unique acoustic style, will run for six months, culminating in May 2025. Fans can expect an even bigger and better showcase of Ugandan music and artistry, enriched by personal, vulnerable, and unexpected "Conversessions."

A platform for artistry and craftsmanship

Elizabeth Mutamuliza, the Tusker Malt Brand Manager, highlighted the synergy between the series and the premium beer brand.

"Tusker Malt Conversessions is a celebration of craftsmanship, creativity, and culture—values that we hold dear. Our goal is to spotlight Ugandan artistry, and we’re thrilled to see how much it has grown. This season, we’re going even bigger to provide fans with an unforgettable experience while remaining true to our promise of being ‘behind the craft,’" she stated.

The series has become a staple in Uganda’s music scene, celebrated for its deep connection to local sounds and the craftsmanship behind them. Beyond the music, it offers a platform for intimate, unfiltered conversations with artistes, making it a beloved feature of the Ugandan cultural landscape.

Fresh artistes and stellar production

Preparations for the new season are already underway, spearheaded by Swangz Avenue, the production powerhouse behind the show. Julius Kyazze, Director at Swangz Avenue, expressed excitement about the upcoming season: "Since its inception, the Tusker Malt Conversessions has been a labour of love for us. The ideation process, creative execution, and artiste selection have been nothing but brilliant. Season Three is shaping up to be our most compelling yet, and we can’t wait to share it with our growing audience."

This season will introduce six new artistes, carefully selected to deliver premium music experiences. Each will be unveiled monthly, beginning with the premiere episode.

Celebrating Ugandan music

Fans of Tusker Malt Conversessions have embraced its unique format, which celebrates Ugandan music while giving audiences an insider’s view of the creative process. Season Three promises to elevate this experience, offering unforgettable moments, captivating performances, and authentic conversations.