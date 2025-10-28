Tanqueray launches ShowTime: A new benchmark for Kampala’s premium lifestyle

Tanqueray elevated Kampala’s social calendar over the weekend with the inaugural ShowTime culinary and lifestyle experience, held at the exclusive Zara Gardens Hotel in Muyenga.

The event, on Saturday, October 25, 2025, offered guests an immersive journey through taste, sound, and bespoke design, setting a fresh standard for premium urban events.

Tanqueray's inaugural ShowTime culinary and lifestyle experience

The indulgence began immediately with a special Tanqueray welcome cocktail and a glamorous red-carpet entry leading to the 360-degree Zara rooftop oasis.

Against the panoramic backdrop of the Kampala Hills, guests enjoyed an all-you-can-eat culinary spread celebrating Uganda’s rich, diverse flavours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanqueray's inaugural ShowTime culinary and lifestyle experience

A key highlight was the hands-on DIY mixology station, where guests learned to craft their own cocktails under expert guidance, demonstrating the versatility of the premium gin.

Nancy Nansikombi, Tanqueray East Africa’s Brand Manager, emphasised the platform’s vision: “We are glad to offer this as an environment where guests can taste, create and appreciate the finer things as we celebrate the elevated Ugandan lifestyle.”

Tanqueray's inaugural ShowTime culinary and lifestyle experience

Beyond the gastronomic delights, the event championed sustainability and local talent. An eye-catching display featured sustainable décor from local partner Good Glass, showcasing beautiful recycled glass ornaments and blown-glass souvenirs under the theme of 'Made in Uganda.'

ADVERTISEMENT

The sensory experience was completed by the rhythmic transition of the Ssese Nation DJs and an intimate fashion show by Bold in Africa, whose models utilised the tables’ walkways as their runway.

Tanqueray's inaugural ShowTime culinary and lifestyle experience