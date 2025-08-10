Stella Nyanzi finds love again after 18 years of single motherhood

Ugandan activist and academic Dr Stella Nyanzi has shared a joyous update on her personal life, revealing she has found love again after nearly two decades of single motherhood.

Currently living as an asylum seeker in Germany, Nyanzi took to social media to share the news, posting a series of photos with her new partner, a middle-aged white man.

In her heartfelt message, she reflected on her desire for a transparent and public relationship.

"I was created to love & be loved. For me, it is best to be loved openly," she wrote.

"As I start the evening of my life, I refuse to have another love relationship that wants to be kept a secret. When I love, I love hard. I deserve to be loved as hard & as openly as I do. Let love bloom!"

Stella Nyanzi's with her new lover

A Life Defined by Strength and Resilience

Nyanzi's journey to this new relationship has been one of immense personal strength and sacrifice.

She spent the better part of two decades raising her three children—a 20-year-old and 18-year-old twins—as a single mother.

Their father, Ousman, abandoned them and remained in the UK while she returned to Uganda, pregnant with the twins, 18 years ago.

Nyanzi struggled to provide for her family, with her children growing up in the care of her parents while she travelled the world to earn a living.

She noted, "All my adult life, I’ve had to be strong and provide for people in my care... Strength is not just biceps. Strength is will power, character, stability, and leadership. Love gives me strength.”

Many of her fans rushed to shower her with congratulatory messages on her new life chapter, with one Ssenfuma writing, “You deserve it, Nalongo”

Another wrote, “As long as you're Happy. Good Luck, dear. Life is short, enjoy it to the fullest.”