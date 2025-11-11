Photos: Sheebah Karungi stuns in bold black for 36th birthday 

Sheebah Karungi is celebrating her 36th birthday with an audacious declaration of self-possession that immediately captivated her legion of fans.

Posing with a fiercely confident gaze, the singer shared stunning portraits captioned, “36 & unf*ckwithable,” capturing precisely her decade-long reign as the “Queen Karma” of the East African music scene.

The images presented Sheebah in a bold, black two-piece lingerie-style set, featuring a daring one-shoulder top with a central cut-out and high-waisted bottoms complemented by dark garter straps descending her sculpted thighs.

She accessorised with oversized gold hoop earrings and sleek, dark cat-eye sunglasses perched delicately on her nose—lent a sense of dramatic, untouchable celebrity.

Born on November 11, 1989, Sheebah rose from humble beginnings in Kawempe, Kampala, to become one of Uganda’s most influential artists.

She began her career as a dancer with the Obsessions group before pursuing a solo music journey that led to multiple hits like Ice Cream, Wankona, and Nkwatako.

Over the years, she’s also evolved into a businesswoman and feminist icon, championing women’s independence and self-worth.