AB Legacy Collection signals a new chapter for Abryanz

The Abryanz brand has rolled out the AB Legacy Collection. It is a bold statement of evolution, consciousness, and creative identity. It blends cinematic futurism with African luxury and cultural confidence.

Guided by the Matrix’s metaphor of choice, the blue or orange pill, the collection presents a journey of awakening and reinvention. It is a call to embrace transformation over complacency.

The philosophy takes visual form through a vibrant palette of electric blue and radiant orange, inspired by the digital universe of the film Tron: Legacy. The colours go beyond aesthetics.

They symbolise forward thinking, duality, and a sense of “nowness” that defines Abryanz’s modern vision.

“The AB Legacy Collection is a mirror of our evolution and an affirmation of courage, individuality, and purpose,” says Brian Ahumuza, Founder and Brand Visionary of Abryanz. “It’s about legacy in motion and in real time, preserving where we come from while imagining what’s next.”

Abryanz developed the collection with Sir Abner Makgamatha (SA), the brand’s Creative Director.

The campaign and collection imagine a new frontier for Abryanz, one that merges design, storytelling, and cultural symbolism.

Together, Ahumuza and Abner have built a world where luxury goes beyond garments and becomes visual and emotional architecture.

The campaign uses super slow-motion storytelling and minimalist, futuristic set design. It shows a world where light, motion, and emotion meet. It is a metaphor for how Abryanz continues to bridge fashion, technology, and philosophy.

This ethos moved from the studio to the runway at the Kampala Style Brunch, themed “The Matrix.” The AB Legacy narrative came to life in a multi-sensory show of sound, light, and movement.

It turned the brand’s futuristic ideals into a cultural moment Uganda will not forget. The show confirmed Abryanz’s role as designer and visionary. It crafted experiences that challenge perception and celebrate transformation.

The movement extends into the digital campaign. Fans and consumers can immerse themselves in the Abryanz universe.

Through curated content, behind-the-scenes moments, and immersive visuals on the brand’s social platforms, audiences can explore how the AB Legacy Collection lives beyond the runway, as a conversation, a mindset, and a lifestyle.