Photos: Celebrities dress up for Uganda at 63

Ugandan celebrities ushered in the nation's 63rd Independence Day with dazzling fashion shoots, taking to social media to showcase their patriotism and creativity.

The stars incorporated the national flag’s colors—black, yellow, and red—into elaborate, high-fashion pieces, turning the celebration into a visual spectacle.

Spice Diana

The songstress presented a modern, youthful look, featuring bright white shorts and a cropped top. Her hair braids were dramatically dipped in red and yellow dye, with a single red band holding them back.

Spice Diana

ADVERTISEMENT

Martha Kay

The influencer and media personality posed in a black leather high-neck mini-dress with a ruffled hem. The look was anchored by a long, sweeping train fashioned entirely from the Ugandan flag’s fabric, draping majestically behind her.

Martha Kay

Anne Kansiime

The comedian delivered a powerful artistic statement, with her face painted in a cracked, textured design of black, yellow, and red. She complemented the look with bright yellow feathering around her neck and large, coiled yellow earrings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anne Kansiime

Miss Uganda

The reigning beauty queens, led by Miss Uganda 2025 Elle Trivia Muhoza, showcased magnificent gowns. Muhoza wore a glittering gold gown with a dramatic black bodice featuring a yellow, floral motif, flanked by her runners-up in equally detailed black and red mermaid-style dresses.

Miss Uganda 2025 Elle Trivia Muhoza, (in the middle) together with First Runner Up Faith Kirabo and Second Runner Up Agatha Keine

Nina Roz

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer-turned-politician opted for a chic, ready-to-wear look, combining fitted red trousers with a sleeveless halter top. The top was boldly patterned with the national colours and the crest of the Crested Crane.

Nina Roz

Briella Kiggundu

The youngster and daughter of singer Bruno K, looked adorable in a princess gown against a backdrop of the national flag. Her dress featured a full red silk skirt and a striking, ruffled black off-the-shoulder bodice with a yellow waistband.

Briella Kiggundu

ADVERTISEMENT

Kataleya and Kandle

The singing duo brought high drama in matching corseted black gowns with long trains. The girls accented their outfits with corsets in red/black and yellow/black stripes, completed by contrasting red and yellow opera gloves.

Kataleya and Kandle