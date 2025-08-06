Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards returns, nominations open

The Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFAs) return this year in December.

Following the last edition held in 2022, the launch of this year’s edition brought together a curated mix of fashion insiders, influencers, designers, and media, all eager to witness the unveiling of what promises to be the most iconic edition of the ASFAs to date.

Speaking at the launch, ASFAs founder and celebrated fashion entrepreneur Brian Ahumuza, famously known as Abryanz, revealed the theme for this year’s edition: “The FASHIVISTS.”

He described FASHIVISTS as a revolutionary tribe of style visionaries, trendsetters, and cultural disruptors who are not only redefining fashion but are also using it as a tool to inspire, challenge norms, and amplify African excellence on the global stage.

“This year, we go beyond glamour. We are honouring those who don’t just wear fashion — they live it, speak it, and use it to challenge the status quo,” said Brian.

“The FASHIVIST is a movement. A mindset. And at ASFAs 2025, we celebrate the fearless, the bold, and the unapologetically stylish.”

Abryanz with Buzz life time award

Nominations open

The ASFAs team also unveiled the official ASFAs 2025 Calendar, packed with a series of events leading up to the grand finale, including industry panels, fashion showcases, regional tours, and pop-up activations that will build momentum throughout the continent.

In a major announcement, nominations for the ASFAs 2025 officially opened today, inviting the public and fashion stakeholders across Africa to put forward the names of the continent’s brightest and most impactful style icons, creatives, and fashion entrepreneurs.