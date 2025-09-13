Pilsner Lager celebrates Tooro Kingdom's coronation

Pilsner Lager has joined the Kingdom of Tooro in a magnificent celebration, marking the 30th Coronation Anniversary of His Majesty, Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

This partnership highlights a shared commitment to preserving and celebrating Uganda's rich cultural heritage. The multi-day event, held at Karuzika Palace in Fort Portal, was a vibrant tribute to the kingdom's traditions and the Omukama's three decades of visionary leadership.

The Omukama's Vision for Development

The festivities began with a royal tour led by His Majesty alongside Her Royal Highness Princess Ruth Nsemere Komuntale Akiiki and Her Royal Majesty Queen Dr. Best Olimi Kemigisa Akiiki.

They guided partners and well-wishers through the King Oyo Model Farm and the historic Kiko Tea Plantation. In his remarks on Friday, Omukama Oyo expressed gratitude to all partners for their support, emphasising that such contributions are vital for achieving the ambitious goals of the Tooro Kingdom's 25-year development plan.

This plan, launched in 2021, focuses on six key pillars: promoting culture, youth skills development, agricultural investment, tourism promotion, environmental conservation, and ensuring health for all.

Celebrating with the Community

As the official beer partner, Pilsner Lager was at the heart of the Ekyoto Ha Mpango celebrations. The brand established a dedicated Pilsner Cultural Village at the palace grounds, offering guests a space to immerse themselves in the traditions, stories, and spirit of Tooro.

Sheila Sabune, Corporate Relations Director at Uganda Breweries, spoke about the brand’s deep connection to the kingdom. “Our relationship with Tooro is based on the shared desire to promote cultural preservation, unity and appreciation of our unique heritage,” she said.

The festivities are set to culminate in the Ekyoto Ha Mpango Music Festival, a fitting tribute to King Oyo's reign, with a performance by "The King Herself," Cindy Sanyu, alongside several of Tooro's own talented artists.