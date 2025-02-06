7 cute gifts to get your long-distance partner

Holidays like Valentine’s Day hit different when you’re apart. But if you think you can’t celebrate it just because of the miles between you, we’re here to prove you wrong—a long-distance Valentine’s Day isn’t just doable, it can be just as romantic as being together IRL.

You might not be physically close, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be emotionally present. And the best part? It doesn’t have to be expensive or over-the-top. Some of the sweetest, most meaningful ways to celebrate are also the simplest—because at the end of the day, the best gift you can give is your time and attention. (it really is the thought that counts!)

Maybe this is your first long-distance Valentine’s Day with someone new. Maybe you and your long-term partner are doing the distance thing temporarily. Or maybe one (or both) of you is traveling for work or family.

Whatever the case, here are some gifts and ideas that will make the miles feel like nothing.

Personalized Jewelry

A simple necklace, bracelet, or even a keychain with your initials, an important date, or the coordinates of a special place can be a daily reminder of your love. It’s sweet, subtle, and something they can carry with them wherever they go.



Price: ₦16,826. Where to Buy: Shop Daveera

A Care Package Full of Their Faves

Nothing says “I love you” like a box full of their favourite things. Put together a mix of snacks, skincare, cozy socks, or a book they’ve been dying to read. Bonus points if you add a handwritten note or a playlist—little details like that make it extra special.

Give your long-distance love the ultimate "treat yourself" moment with this Baylis & Harding Royale Garden Rose, Poppy & Vanilla gift set. It’s like sending them a spa day in a box—think dreamy floral scents, silky body butter, and a little extra pampering (because they deserve it). Bonus points if you pair it with a sweet voice note telling them to relax and unwind

Price: ₦46,500. Where to Buy: Shop Celebrations

This gift box is the perfect way to send a little love from afar, packed with thoughtful treats to make your partner feel special. It includes French biscuits for a touch of indulgence, strawberry bonbons for a sweet surprise, and a mini fragranced diffuser to create a soothing atmosphere. A set of flower soaps adds a little self-care.

Price: ₦76,500. Where to Buy: Shop The Lekki Gift Company

Candles That Smell Like Home

Scents are powerful memory triggers, so why not get them a candle that smells like a place or moment you shared? The Scentimental Candle Lagos (₦44,550) is a luxe choice, blending notes of pineapple, mango, lilac, and white musk—like a warm hug in candle form.

Price: ₦44,550. Where to Buy: Shop Studio Concierge

“All The Reasons Why I Love You” Jar

Take an empty jar and fill it with little notes listing all the reasons why you love them. It’s a simple but deeply meaningful gift they can pull from whenever they miss you. (Or you can get a ready-made one with blank heart-shaped cards!)

Engraved Metal Cards

For something sleek and sentimental, get a tiny metal card engraved with a heartfelt message (up to 150 characters). It’s small enough to fit in a wallet, so they’ll always have a piece of you close by.

Price: ₦16,000. Where to Buy: Shop Adams Accessories

The Customized Trophy Award

Let’s be real—long-distance relationships deserve a trophy. Get your partner a customized award that says something like "Best Partner" or "World’s Most Patient Girlfriend"—it’s cute, funny, and totally Instagram-worthy.



Price: ₦26,500. Where to Buy: Shop Adams Accessories

Two Hearts, One Love Twin Keyring Set

A classic but meaningful gift! You both get a matching keyring—one for them, one for you—so even though you’re apart, you’ll always have a piece of each other.

Price: ₦19,600. Where to Buy: Shop Adams Accessories