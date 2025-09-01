Kyanja’s top food spot, The Local, opens in Bugolobi

The Local, a café, cocktail bar, and restaurant, has a new home in Bugolobi.

Having already established itself as a beloved haunt in Kyanja, the new Bugolobi location carries forward the same soulful charm, now infused with a touch of modern elegance.

The space itself is a feast for the eyes, with warm wooden finishes and soft lighting creating an inviting, cosy atmosphere.

Every corner is designed for comfort and connection, a place where you're encouraged to "snap, sip, savour, and stay a while."

It’s an immediate invitation to slow down and enjoy the moment, whether you're catching up with friends or simply finding a quiet spot to work.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Local is opening in Bugolobi

A Taste of Home, with a Twist

The menu at the new location is a harmonious blend of familiar comfort and fresh indulgence.

It features all the beloved flavours that made its Kyanja home so memorable, now perfectly suited for its new, stylish setting.

From hearty breakfasts that pay homage to local favourites like Katogo to savoury sandwiches, the menu is designed to cater to every craving. The roasts and ribs are a true highlight, evoking the comforting feeling of a home-cooked Sunday lunch, while the creative twist on Uganda’s iconic rolex adds a unique touch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you're in the mood for a quick bite, sharing tacos with friends, or settling in for a long evening with a craft cocktail, The Local serves up a delightful mix of comfort and culinary adventure.