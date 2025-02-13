Kampala's first theatrical dinner promises a Valentine’s to remember

In a city known for its vibrant nightlife and rich culinary scene, Emin Pasha Hotel & Spa is set to elevate the Valentine’s experience with The Masquerade of Silent Passions, Kampala’s first-ever theatrical dining event.

On February 14, lovebirds and curious diners alike will step into a world where mystery meets romance, indulging in a meticulously crafted five-course meal infused with symbolism, storytelling, and cinematic soundscapes.

Priced at Shs250,000 per person or Shs400,000 per couple, the event promises a feast not just for the palate but for the senses.

Guests are encouraged to dress in the elegance of Bridgerton or Downton Abbey, setting the tone for an evening filled with intrigue. Each dish tells a love story, from The Unspoken Desire, a delicate truffle amuse-bouche, to The Shattered Illusion, a choice between pan-seared scallops with saffron cream or butternut squash ravioli.

The night will conclude with The Mask of Truth, a symbolic moment of closure paired with petit fours and coffee.

The carefully curated cinematic soundtrack will add to the immersive experience, with pieces from Hans Zimmer and Michael Nyman accompanying each course.

Unlike traditional Valentine’s dinners, this event is designed to stir emotion. “Love is complex—filled with secrets, longing, and revelations. We wanted to create a dinner that reflects that,” says the hotel’s event coordinator.

For those seeking a Valentine’s experience beyond roses and candlelight, The Masquerade of Silent Passions offers something unforgettable—where every bite, every note, and every moment tells a story.