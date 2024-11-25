Ghetto Kids, top celebrities grab spotlight at LC Waikiki’s new season launch

Acacia Mall became the epicentre of style and energy last Saturday afternoon, as LC Waikiki unveiled its latest seasonal collection in a fashion extravaganza titled "New Season, New You."

The event, held outside the store, delivered a mix of high fashion, electrifying performances, and star-studded appearances, leaving attendees mesmerised.

Ghetto Kids Shine with Electrifying Performance

The internationally celebrated Ghetto Kids delivered a show-stopping performance that had the audience on their feet.

Known for their vibrant choreography and unmatched energy, the group brought life to the open-air runway, blending music, dance, and creativity.

Adding to the entertainment, Zaq Official took to the stage with dynamic dance moves, while a live band provided soulful tunes, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

The synergy of fashion and entertainment kept the audience engaged, ensuring the event was more than just a fashion show—it was a celebration of culture and artistry.

A Fashion Experience Beyond the Runway

LC Waikiki’s launch wasn’t just about showcasing clothes; it was a cultural experience where fashion met entertainment.

The collection, described as a call for transformation, encouraged attendees to embrace confidence and self-expression.

“This collection is not just about clothing; it’s about inspiring Ugandans to feel confident and embrace their individuality,” said an LC Waikiki representative.

Hosted by the vibrant Sammy Wetala, the free-entry event drew families, fashion enthusiasts, and influencers alike, turning Acacia Mall into a vibrant hub of creativity.

From dazzling performances to celebrity appearances, the event was a memorable fusion of style and entertainment that left attendees eagerly anticipating what LC Waikiki has in store next.

Celebrities Add Glamour to the Event

The event was graced by Ugandan celebrities, including media personality Canary Mugume, who wowed the crowd with his modelling skills on the runway.

Social media star Martha Kay, presenter Crysto Panda, and TikTok sensation Ivo Official were also in attendance, adding star power to the afternoon. Their presence and interactions with fans elevated the event, making it a true fashion and celebrity spectacle.

Popular influencers and fashion enthusiasts, including Mickey Designs, further amplified the occasion by sharing their admiration for the new collection.