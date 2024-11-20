Fashion, entertainment extravaganza await at LC Waikiki collection launch

This weekend, Acacia Mall will come alive with fashion, music, and style as LC Waikiki unveils its latest seasonal collection, themed “New Season, New You.”

The event, scheduled to kick off at 2 PM on Saturday, November 23, outside the LC Waikiki store, promises a fusion of high-energy entertainment and cutting-edge fashion, setting the tone for the festive season.

Live Performances to Light Up the Stage

As part of the day’s exciting lineup, some of Uganda’s most popular entertainers will take the stage to deliver live performances.

The artists will provide a lively backdrop for the fashion showcase.

Attendees can expect a mix of music and entertainment that will transform the event into a cultural celebration.

The combination of rhythm and style guarantees an unforgettable experience for fashion enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

Runway Spectacle and Celebrity Guests

From chic casual outfits to sophisticated formal wear, the collection promises something for every age and occasion. Adding to the allure, surprise appearances by local celebrities, influencers, and fashion industry leaders will offer a touch of glamour and expert insights into the collection.

The event's inclusive atmosphere makes it a perfect outing for individuals and families looking to explore the latest trends.

LC Waikiki’s “New Season, New You” launch is set to be more than just a fashion showcase. It’s a celebration of creativity, individuality, and cultural expression.