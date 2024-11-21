Experts warn against trendy phone cases loved by Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner

If your Instagram feed is awash with celebrities flaunting lip gloss phone cases, you’re not alone. The sleek design, championed by stars like Molly-Mae Hague, Rochelle Humes, and Kendall Jenner, has become a social media sensation. The trend began in February when Hailey Bieber’s brand, Rhode, launched the original lip gloss phone case featuring a groove to hold a lip gloss.

The design quickly sold out and inspired numerous imitations, with even brands like Heinz and O2 joining the hype. However, experts from Compare and Recycle have issued an urgent warning, highlighting serious drawbacks of these popular accessories.

While trendy, they say the cases prioritise style over function, leaving smartphones vulnerable to damage.

Why lip gloss cases are risky

The sleek design compromises the structural integrity of the phone case. According to experts, incorporating a lip gloss compartment weakens the protective elements, leaving the device more susceptible to damage from impacts and drops, particularly on the side with the groove.

"Adding a compartment for lip gloss often requires thinner or weaker materials, which reduces the case’s ability to absorb shock,” the experts explained.

Additionally, storing lip gloss in the groove poses risks of liquid damage. Cream or liquid glosses may leak, potentially seeping into ports, buttons, or speakers and causing long-term harm to the phone.

Financial consequences

The experts also highlighted the financial risks of using these trendy cases. The average difference in resale value between a functioning and damaged smartphone is £140, meaning a poorly protected device could leave users significantly out of pocket.

“For better protection, it’s recommended to use a separate, durable phone case and carry your lip gloss in a cosmetic pouch,” they advised. “This ensures that both your phone and your accessories remain safe.”

The rise of the lip gloss phone caseRhode’s website describes its silicone phone case as having a “silky, soft-touch feel” with a puffy back for grip. It’s compatible with select iPhone models and pairs perfectly with the brand’s Peptide Lip Treatment or Tint.

Despite its chic appeal, experts caution that aesthetics shouldn’t outweigh functionality when choosing phone accessories.

Expert recommendations

To avoid costly repairs, experts urge users to prioritise high-quality, protective phone cases.

“Some accessories can be beneficial, but we recommend attaching them to robust phone cases where possible, rather than directly onto the handset,” they added.