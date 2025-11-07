DJ Jacob Omutuuze among men Bina Babie approached for help to have a baby

Veteran media personality Bina Babie has opened up about her past struggles to conceive, revealing that she once approached three men, including DJ Jacob Omutuuze, to help her get pregnant through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Speaking candidly, Bina said she was pushed by pressure from social media users and close friends to consider IVF after years of trying to have a child without success.

Desperate to become a mother, she reached out to some of her male friends she found trustworthy and good-looking.

According to her, Jacob Omutuuze agreed to help but preferred natural sex instead of donating sperm through medical procedures.

“He said he didn’t want to masturbate and didn’t want me to pay him since we were friends. Later, he told people about it,” Bina recounted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her second choice declined, insisting that the process wasn’t as simple as she imagined, even after she offered to cover the costs.

The third man refused as well, telling her that as a believer, she should trust God’s timing.

“He told me maybe God was protecting me from giving birth to a child who would trouble me because I wasn’t ready,” she said.

Even her fourth option, whom she promised to legally absolve of any responsibility, turned her down, saying the child might still look for him in the future.

Bina Babie has since made peace with her situation, saying she has accepted not having a biological child and is now living with gratitude and contentment.