betPawa backs Corporate Run with Shs10 million to support safer childbirth

betPawa has announced a sponsorship of Shs10 million towards the Corporate Run 2025, a cause-driven event dedicated to improving maternal healthcare in Uganda.

The Corporate Run, now in its second edition, will be held on 12th October 2025 at NEC FC Grounds in Bugolobi, under the theme “Run for Expectant Mothers.”

Organized by the Corporate Games in partnership with the Ministry of Health, the run brings together thousands of corporate participants to promote fitness, networking, and awareness around non-communicable diseases, while directly supporting expectant mothers in need.

betPawa’s continued support underlines its long-term commitment to community development and its belief in the power of sport to inspire positive change.

The funds raised will go towards providing mama kits, valued at UGX50,000 each, to underserved areas, ensuring safer deliveries.

This comes at a critical time, with statistics showing that 16 women in Uganda lose their lives every day due to pregnancy-related complications.

Speaking about the sponsorship, Borah Ndanyungu, betPawa’s Head of Local Marketing & CSR, said:

“At betPawa, we believe no woman should lose her life while giving life. By supporting this initiative, we are proud to stand alongside thousands of Ugandans to ensure expectant mothers receive the care and dignity they deserve. This is what community empowerment through sport is all about.”

Presenting the cheque at the press conference was betPawa’s license partner, Allan Tumushabe.

He said:

“We’re proud to support the Corporate Run because it proves that when we come together, whether on the track or off it, we can make a real difference.”

This marks the second consecutive year that betPawa is supporting the Corporate Run, with the company also fielding a team to actively take part in the event.

With over 5,000 participants expected, the 2025 edition promises to be the largest yet.