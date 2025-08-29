Baby Gloria, Jonas Mbaleka wedding in pictures

Gospel singer Baby Gloria, real name Gloria Mulungi Senyonjo, walked down the aisle today with her fiancé, Mbaleka Jonas.

The wedding, televised for viewers, followed several pre-wedding events, including a surprise bridal shower held weeks ago.

Jonas weds Baby Gloria

The joyous occasion, captured in a video shared on social media, showed the bride breaking into a happy dance in a strapless black dress with a structured A-line skirt falling to her knees.

In the spirit of celebration, her friends draped a wide lavender satin sash across her bodice, adding a soft pastel contrast to the deep black of her dress.

The couple officially announced their relationship earlier this year.

Their traditional wedding journey began with a Kukyala ceremony on April 25, 2025, when Jonas and his family formally visited Baby Gloria’s parents to express his intentions and seek their blessings.

The ceremony, attended by close friends and family, marked the first step in their traditional marriage rites.

It should be recalled that Gloria’s mother, veteran gospel artist Betty Nakibuuka, recently revealed that her daughter is marrying a virgin, which is why Jonas presented a goat during the Kwanjula.

"Gloria is a virgin. I told her I wanted her to get married as I did. I married as a virgin and tell all my daughters to follow the same," she said.