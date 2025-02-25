9 things every Muslim must get before Ramadan starts

Ramadan is one of the most sacred festivals in Islam; it is a time of fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection. Preparing ahead ensures a smooth and fulfilling experience without last-minute stress. From having the right prayer essentials to stocking up on food supplies, getting ready for Ramadan allows you to focus on worship rather than logistics.

In this guide, we’ll cover the must-have items every Muslim should get before Ramadan starts to ensure a spiritually rewarding and stress-free experience.

When Does Ramadan Start?

Ramadan starts on the evening of 28 February 2025 and lasts until 31 March 2025. It lasts for 29 or 30 days, depending on moonsighting.

Items Every Muslim Must Get Before Ramadan Starts

A Quality Prayer Mat (Sajada)—Comfort for Long Prayers

Ramadan is a time of increased prayer, with Muslims diligently observing Taraweeh, Tahajjud, and daily Salah. A comfortable prayer mat will help you focus and feel at ease, especially during long prayers.

How to Choose a Good Prayer Mat: Soft and padded: Provides knee support for extended prayers.

Non-slip backing: prevents sliding on tiled floors.

Portable size: Ideal for workplace or travel prayers.

Where to Buy: Local markets: Balogun Market (Lagos), Wuse Market (Abuja), Kano Kurmi Market

Online: Shop Jumia , Konga , Hadiya Price Range: ₦4,500 - ₦200,000

The Holy Quran

As Ramadan is the month of the Quran, daily recitation becomes a priority. Having a personal copy of the Quran ensures easy access for reading and reflection.

Where to Buy: Shop Hadiya. Price: ₦10,500.

How to Choose the Right Quran

For fluent readers, the Arabic-only versions are the ideal option.

Choose Qurans with English, Yoruba, and Hausa translations for better understanding.

For a mobile reading experience, download digital apps like Quran Majeed , and the iQuran.

Pro Tip: Get a Quran stand (rehal) for a comfortable reading experience.

Where to Buy: Local markets near you.

Online: Jumia , Konga Price Range: ₦7,999 - ₦12,000

Adhkar Books—Daily Remembrance of Allah

Morning and evening adhkar (supplications) are an essential part of Ramadan. Having the right books ensures you stay consistent.

Recommended Adhkar Books: Hisnul Muslim (Citadel of a Muslim): Essential duas for daily life.

Al-Mathurat : Morning and evening supplications of the Prophet.

Pro-tip: For convenience, download PDF versions or Islamic mobile apps like Fortress of the Muslim .

A Digital Tasbeeh Counter—Keep Track of Dhikr

During Ramadan, dhikr (remembrance of Allah) is highly encouraged. A digital tasbeeh counter helps you stay focused and consistent.

Why You Need It: Keeps track of Tasbih recitations.

Portable and easy to carry.

Prevents losing count during supplications. Where to Buy: Shop Hadiya. Price Range: ₦4,500.

Miswak (Chewing Stick)—Sunnah Oral Hygiene

While halitosis is proof of fasting , the Prophet recommended using miswak for oral hygiene, and it’s perfect for Ramadan since it doesn’t break your fast.

Benefits of Miswak: Antibacterial: naturally cleans teeth and freshens breath.

No toothpaste is needed.

Easily available in local markets and Islamic stores.

Where to Buy: Local markets near you.

Online: Jumia , Masjid stores. Price Range: ₦45,920 - ₦67,240.

A Reliable Alarm Clock

Waking up for Suhoor (pre-dawn meal) and Fajr prayers is crucial. However, power outages can make relying on phone alarms risky. Where to Buy: Shop LightTrybe Price Range: ₦9,500

Jalabiya/Abaya

Modest dressing is key during Ramadan. Jalabiya and abayas offer comfort, especially for Taraweeh and Eid prayers.

Recommended Attire: For men: jalabiya, kaftan, or simple white robes.

For women: Abaya, hijab, and comfortable prayer dresses. Where to Buy: Local markets near you.

Online stores: Jumia for Abaya , Jumia for Jalabiya , alameensplace Price: ₦15,000 - ₦50,000.

Dates —The Sunnah Way to Break Fast

Breaking fast with dates is Sunnah and nutritionally beneficial. They provide quick energy after fasting, natural sugars that are easy to digest, and rich fibre and vitamins that aid digestion.

How to Store Dates In Large Quantity

Here are simple and practical options for storing dates in large quantities. Room temperature : Store dried dates in an airtight container in a cool, dry place. This will help them last for several months.

Refrigeration: To extend shelf life, keep dates in the fridge. This will keep them fresh for up to 6 months.

Freezing : For long-term storage, dates can be frozen in airtight bags or containers, preserving their quality for up to a year.

Avoid moisture: Ensure dates are properly dried and stored in a moisture-free environment to prevent spoilage.

Must-have Ramadan Food Items:

Rice, beans, and garri, along with cooking oil, sugar, and flour, are essential staples. Spices like ginger, turmeric, and cloves are great for making immune-boosting teas. Fresh fruits are also a must-have for iftar. Buying in bulk before Ramadan helps avoid market price hikes. You can find these essentials at local markets near you.