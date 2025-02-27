10 footballers who allegedly slept with their teammates' wives or girlfriends

Football is often seen as a glamorous world, with multi-million-pound contracts, fame, and endless luxury. But behind the flashing lights and football pitches, there are many personal scandals that reveal just how complicated the lives of these famous athletes can be.

Infidelity is sadly not a rarity in the footballing world, with some of the most high-profile and talented players accused of having affairs with their teammates’ wives or girlfriends.

Here are 10 footballers who allegedly engaged in such controversies that shook the football world.

1. Mauro Icardi and Maxi Lopez’s Ex-Wife, Wanda Nara

The affair between Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara, the ex-wife of his former friend and teammate Maxi Lopez, is arguably one of the most talked-about scandals in football. Icardi and Lopez were close friends, having played together at Barcelona and Sampdoria.

However, their friendship came crashing down in 2013 when Icardi began an affair with Wanda, Lopez’s wife. The fallout was spectacular: Wanda left Lopez, accusing him of infidelity, and eventually married Icardi.

The affair destroyed Icardi’s national team career with Argentina, and despite the scandal, Icardi and Wanda married but are currently divorced. They even had children together, and Wanda has served as Icardi’s agent.

2. Thibaut Courtois and Kevin De Bruyne’s Ex-Girlfriend, Caroline Lijnen

While playing for Chelsea in 2013, Belgian internationals Thibaut Courtois and Kevin De Bruyne were embroiled in a complicated love triangle. Lijnen, who had been in a relationship with De Bruyne, was heartbroken when she discovered De Bruyne had been unfaithful.

She turned to Courtois for comfort, and the two quickly formed a romantic relationship. Courtois reportedly treated her in a way De Bruyne hadn’t, and she ultimately left the Belgian star for his teammate. Though the incident created some tension between the two Belgian players, they both continued their successful careers, with neither losing their place in the national team.

3. John Terry and Wayne Bridge’s Ex-Girlfriend, Vanessa Perroncel

This is probably the most infamous affair involving a footballer. John Terry, a former England captain and Chelsea legend, was caught up in a scandal involving his teammate Wayne Bridge’s ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Perroncel.

In 2010, it was revealed that Terry had allegedly an affair with Perroncel, which caused a public uproar. Terry’s actions led to a chain of events: he was stripped of the England captaincy by then-manager Fabio Capello, and Bridge retired prematurely from international football in protest.

The scandal not only shook the Chelsea squad but also made headlines across the world. Despite the public fallout, Terry denied any wrongdoing, while Perroncel claimed that what was written about her was not true.

4. Michael Ballack and Christian Lell’s Wife, Daniella Aumann

German footballer Michael Ballack, known for his leadership and skill, found himself at the centre of controversy when he was accused of having an affair with Daniella Aumann, the wife of his teammate Christian Lell. Both Ballack and Lell played for Bayern Munich, and this affair caused significant tension between the two players.

Lell later claimed that Ballack's high profile as the German national team captain allowed him to get away with the betrayal. This scandal was the first of two major cheating scandals for Lell, as he was also reportedly cheated on by another teammate, Mesut Ozil (see below).

5. Mesut Ozil and Christian Lell’s Girlfriend, Melanie Rickinger

In another scandal involving Christian Lell, this time it was Mesut Ozil who was accused of having an affair with Lell’s girlfriend, Melanie Rickinger. Leaked chats between Ozil and Rickinger suggested a romantic involvement, though Ozil never commented publicly on the matter.

Lell also found himself facing accusations of drug use at the time, adding another layer to the drama. While the alleged affair never led to any major public fallout between Ozil and Lell, the gossip around it tainted their reputations, especially among German fans.

6. Jean-Francois Larios and Michel Platini’s Wife, Christelle

In one of the older scandals in football, Jean-Francois Larios, a former French international, was reportedly involved with Michel Platini’s wife, Christelle. Larios openly admitted to the affair in 2017, stating it was "love at first sight."

This relationship destroyed Larios’ career as he was excluded from France’s squad for the 1982 World Cup due to the controversy. Larios took full responsibility for his actions, claiming that Platini had influence over who played in the national team. The affair was kept largely under wraps until Larios’ 2017 interview, in which he discussed the long-term fallout from the incident.

7. Ryan Giggs and His Brother’s Wife, Natasha Lever

The affair between Ryan Giggs and his brother Rhodri’s wife, Natasha Lever, was one of the most sordid and lengthy scandals in football. Giggs had been involved with Natasha for eight years, even before she married Rhodri.

The alleged affair eventually became public knowledge, and it severely damaged the relationship between the brothers. Natasha had initially been with Ryan before breaking up with him to marry Rhodri, only to resume the reported affair with Ryan later. This complicated love triangle is one of the messiest scandals in football history and continues to haunt Giggs to this day.

8. John Harkes and Eric Wynalda’s Wife, Amy Ward

In 1998, U.S. soccer star John Harkes was accused of having an affair with the wife of his teammate Eric Wynalda, Amy Ward. The alleged affair caused a massive rift within the U.S. national team, with head coach Steve Sampson ultimately making the decision to drop Harkes from the World Cup squad to avoid further drama.

The betrayal led to a significant fallout between the two players, and it became a defining moment of their careers.

9. Paul Terry and Dale Roberts’ Fiancée, Lindsey Cowan

In one of the more tragic and disturbing scandals, Paul Terry, the older brother of John Terry, was allegedly involved with the fiancée of late goalkeeper Dale Roberts, Lindsey Cowan.

This affair reportedly took place while Paul and Dale were teammates at Rushden & Diamonds. Tragically, Dale Roberts passed away in 2010, just hours before he was supposed to play in an FA Trophy match. His sudden death cast a dark shadow over the affair and shocked the football world.

10. Jordan Ayew and Afriyie Acquah’s Wife, Amanda Acquah

Jordan Ayew, the Ghanaian striker, shocked many when it was revealed that he allegedly had an affair with his national team teammate Afriyie Acquah’s wife, Amanda Acquah. This affair came to light through a leaked audio in which Amanda admitted having a long-term affair with Ayew for four years.