Artistes, promoters to obtain UCC permits before concerts in new crackdown

Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Executive Director, Nyombi Thembo, has announced that artistes will now be required to obtain permits before holding concerts.

In a statement shared by Ibrahim Bbossa, UCC’s Head of Public and International Relations, it was confirmed that the permits will be issued by the Commission.

“The rules are simple: No permit, no performance,” Bbossa posted. “If you’re organising a public entertainment event, you MUST secure a permit from the Uganda Communications Commission.”

Additionally, the UCC has directed all broadcasters, including TV, radio, and online channels, to suspend songs containing vulgar or offensive language. “Songs like Enkudi, Dooze, and others violate broadcasting standards and our shared moral values,” Bbossa said.

An official statement on the UCC website reads: “In accordance with the Uganda Communications Act 2013, Section 31, and Schedule 4 of the Minimum Broadcasting Standards, as well as the Uganda Communications (Content) Regulations 2019, broadcasting material that contains profanity or sexually explicit content is strictly prohibited. Consequently, the Commission has directed all broadcasters to suspend the airing of songs such as Enkudi, Dooze, Okwepiicha, Enyama, and Omunio by Lil Pazo and Gravity Omutuju until further notice.”

The Commission also expressed concern over the increasing prevalence of indecent and offensive performances by both local and international artistes.

“Some of these performances contain sexually explicit lyrics and sexually suggestive dancing that go against Ugandan societal norms and cultural sensitivities, posing a threat to Uganda’s moral fabric,” the statement adds.