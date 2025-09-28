Zari crashes her Range Rover

Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan is counting losses after she reportedly damaged her Range Rover.

She shared a series of distressing images with her followers yesterday, revealing that her beloved ride had been involved in a significant crash.

The pictures depicted the luxury SUV's crumpled front end post-collision.

Her captions reflected a mix of sadness and gratitude, stating, "I loved my baby... but alhamdulillah 🙏 Allah knows best. It could have been worse," and a subsequent, "Need whole new range."

Zari shared images of her damaged Range Rover

A Prized Possession Takes a Hit

This incident has certainly sent a ripple of concern through her fanbase, many of whom are accustomed to seeing Zari's extravagant lifestyle and impressive collection of high-end vehicles.

Zari owns a considerable fleet of high end vehicles, besides the now-damaged Range Rover.

These include a Mercedes Benz GLE coupe, a Brabus cross country, a Mercedes Benz E250, Range Rover Autobiography and a Mercedes Benz AMG among others,