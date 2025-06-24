World Music Day: A night of melodies and surprises in Kampala

Last weekend, Kampala reverberated with the universal language of music as it joined over 120 cities worldwide in celebrating Fête de la Musique, also known as World Music Day, on June 21st.

The Ugandan capital hosted two distinct celebrations, one at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel Gardens and another at the Kampala Serena Victoria Hall, each offering a unique musical experience.

The Serena event, despite a subdued start with a smaller initial audience, quickly gained momentum.

Spearheaded by veteran dancehall artiste Shanks Vivie 'D' and his Urban Lyfe production, the evening truly kicked off with Shanks Monitor, who, though initially causing some confusion regarding his identity with Vivie 'D', set the stage alight with hits like "Rukaju" and "Sembela Eno."

His performance, alongside his sister and US-based singer Zani Lady C, laid the groundwork for a night of diverse musical offerings. The dynamic Zahara Totto skillfully guided the audience through the proceedings as the host.

The night escalated with a series of exhilarating performances, including a notable surprise appearance by Karole Kasita.

Despite a brief set, her energetic stage presence, particularly during "Chekecha" and her collaboration with Gravity Omutujju, "Tetunazina," left a lasting impression. Elijah Kitaka followed, delivering two captivating songs, "Dawa" and "Ekyange," before Winnie Nwagi commanded the stage with a powerful five-song set, featuring popular tracks such as "Gyangu," "Malaika," and "Batuleke."

As the show reached its crescendo, the much-anticipated South African artiste Chley, also known as Siphesihle Nkosi, made a spectacular entrance. Preceded by a troupe of dancers showcasing electrifying Amapiano moves, Chley solidified her reputation as the "Amapiano Queen."

Despite the audience's unfamiliarity with some of her songs, her undeniable stage presence and electrifying energy during tracks like "M'nike," "Matha," "Vuma," "Asambe," and "Komasava" (featuring Diamond Platnumz and Jason Derulo) resonated deeply.