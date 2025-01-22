VIDEO: Winnie wa Mummy calls Abba's voice ‘seductive’, watch his response

Winnie wa Mummy has openly expressed romantic interest in Abba Marcus, the son of legendary Ugandan musician Jose Chameleone.

“You sound good… you sound seductive,” the TikToker-turned-singer told Marcus during a live TikTok session. In response, Marcus revealed that he is a fan of her music, and she reciprocated by saying she enjoys his songs as well.

During the conversation, Winnie wa Mummy asked Abba Marcus if he was single. He neither confirmed nor denied his relationship status, prompting her to say she would message him privately. Marcus then encouraged her to share her WhatsApp number.

Marcus has previously been linked to Michelle Kaddu, the daughter of singer Desire Luzinda. However, he recently stated that they are no longer in contact, and Michelle’s mother confirmed they were never in a relationship.

Abba Marcus praises Juliet Zawedde for supporting Chameleone

During the same TikTok live session, Marcus commended businesswoman Juliet Zawedde for her care and support of his father, Jose Chameleone.

"She is taking care of my dad really well," Marcus said in response to TikToker Sheilah Price’s question, "How is Aunt Zawedde?"

He also provided an update on his uncle, Weasel Manizo, saying, “He misses his family, but he’s good.”

Manizo, born Douglas Mayanja, accompanied his brother Chameleone to the United States, where they are both staying at Zawedde’s residence as Chameleone undergoes rehabilitation. Meanwhile, Chameleone and Zawedde have been spotted together at multiple public events, sparking speculation about the nature of their relationship.