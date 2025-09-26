VIDEO: Jowy Landa involved in accident

On Thursday night, September 25, singer Jowy Landa, real name Joan Namugerwa, and her team were involved in a car crash.

The TCM singer said they were returning from a show in Kasangati when their vehicle was involved in the accident. She did not give details but shared a video of the damaged car.

The singer had recently unveiled the Toyota Noah, gifted to her by her new management to ease travel for upcountry shows.

She revealed that she survived with minor injuries, along with other members of her team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Jowy Landa?

Jowy Landa, born Joanita Namugerwa, got her first manager in 2019 at about 17 years old. She was still a student at Zana Mixed Secondary School, where she studied music.

After losing her father at five, she started backing up singers during studio sessions while in high school. She also posted covers on YouTube in her free time.

Her cover of Obubadi caught Pallaso’s attention. He messaged her on Instagram, and they later met at her mother’s home in Ndejje.

At the time, Pallaso was linked to Bango Entertainment, owned by Don Max. Landa passed auditions, and the label introduced her to deejays and TV hosts ahead of her first song.

ADVERTISEMENT

She later left Bango after Pallaso fell out with the owner and signed with Kama Ivan. Left without management, she returned to her mother’s house.

Her only hit then was African Girl, while other songs were unreleased, and she lacked good gigs.

She later worked with Francis Kamoga, who also managed Fresh Kid, but none of her songs under him became hits. She was later sold to Sure Events for about 15 million shillings as a replacement for Nina Roz.

After Sure Events stopped paying her rent and her music stalled, she began talks with DJ Roja. However, her Sure contract blocked immediate progress, as the label refused to terminate it.

Over the years, she has also been managed by Jeff Kiwanuka and DJ Roja.