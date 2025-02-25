Instagram plays a key role in helping musicians promote their music and brands. Some artistes have mastered the platform, attracting over a million followers.

These numbers not only boost their visibility but also open doors for endorsements and income.

Here are the top 10 most followed Ugandan artistes on Instagram:

Spice Diana - 1.8M

Eddy Kenzo - 1.7M

Sheebah Karungi - 1.5M

Lydia Jazmine - 1.3M

Winnie Nwagi - 1.3M

Jose Chameleone - 1.1M

Shakirah Shakirah - 1.1M

Rema Namakula - 1.1M

Vinka - 1M

Cindy Sanyu - 1M

Who is Eddy Kenzo?

Eddy Kenzo, born December 25, 1989, in Masaka, Uganda, had a tough childhood. He lost his mother when he was around four or five, forcing him to survive on the streets of Masaka and Kampala.

Despite the hardships, he dreamed of becoming a professional footballer. By age nine, he had earned a place at Masaka Local Council FC’s camp, which led to a sports bursary at Lubiri Secondary School in Kampala.

However, his love for music eventually took over.Kenzo officially joined the music industry in 2008 with his debut song, Yannimba, featuring Mikie Wine. His breakthrough came in 2010 with Stamina, a song that cemented his place in Uganda’s music scene.

In 2014, he gained international recognition with Sitya Loss. The song’s video, featuring Ghetto Kids, went viral after being shared by Sean Combs (P. Diddy). This global exposure made Kenzo a recognised figure in African music.Beyond performing, Kenzo has shaped Uganda’s music industry.

He founded Big Talent Entertainment, mentoring artistes like Rema Namakula and Pia Pounds. His contribution to Ugandan music is undeniable.

In 2022, Kenzo made history as the first Ugandan-based musician to receive a Grammy nomination. His collaboration with American singer Matt B on Gimme Love earned him a nomination for Best Global Performance, reinforcing his status as a trailblazer.

His success has taken him to major global stages. In January 2015, he performed at the Africa Cup of Nations opening ceremony in Equatorial Guinea alongside Akon. The crowd’s reaction earned him an invitation to perform at the tournament’s final.Kenzo has won several awards, including BET Award for Viewer's Choice Best New International Artist (June 2015), making him the first East African artiste to win a BET Award.

His song Mbilo Mbilo (remix featuring Niniola) was part of the Queen of Katwe (2016) soundtrack.