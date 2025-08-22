Stella Nante revisits life as video vixen

Media personality and actress Stella Nante recently shared a rare glimpse into her past life as a video vixen, a career she veered into during her high school years.

Nante is widely known as the host of the popular morning show Masuze Mutya on NTV.

She is also a younger sister to veteran musician Michael Ross.

She revealed that her journey into the world of music videos began with the song 'Hellena' by David Lutalo featuring Radio and Weasel.

This was immediately followed by appearances in 'Viola' by Geo Steady and 'This Love' by Lillian Mbabazi.

Stella Nante

A Father's Consent and a New Career Path

For her first role, Nante explained that she was approached by the Good Lyf team through her brother, Michael, who then sought their father's permission.

“My dad was hesitant at first, but he eventually allowed me to be in the video,” she recalled.

“It was he who negotiated the terms of her payment.”

She said she was paid Shs 500,000 for her services.

Stella Nante

Reflecting on her past, Stella Nante made it clear that a return to being a video vixen is not on the cards for her.

Instead, she said, she has all her focus on acting.

“Right now, I cannot be a video vixen again because I am on a different level.”

