Smirnoff Fiesta graduation bash lights up Kampala

Ugandans never miss an opportunity to celebrate, and the Smirnoff Fiesta Graduation Bash last weekend at Clamato proved just that. The event brought together party lovers to toast to the class of 2025 graduates with Smirnoff, making it a night to remember.

From electrifying music to signature Smirnoff cocktails, the atmosphere was filled with excitement as graduates and partygoers celebrated in style.

The event kicked off with an electrifying set by DJ Amanda, whose dynamic playlist kept the crowd dancing from the start. Her infectious energy set the tone for what turned out to be a memorable night of fun and music.

MC Casmir, the charismatic host, ensured that the crowd stayed engaged, hyping them up throughout the night. Attendees enjoyed exclusive Smirnoff-inspired cocktails, adding to the vibrant mood.

A highlight of the evening was an Amapiano takeover, led by one of Uganda’s biggest Amapiano enthusiasts. The beats, combined with dance moves from Smirnoff’s brand ambassador, sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Speaking at the event, Smirnoff Brand Manager Judie Nandekya emphasised the spirit of the brand, highlighting that Smirnoff is more than just a drink—it is a way of bringing people together to celebrate boldly and authentically.

"Smirnoff is more than a drink; it’s a spirit of celebration that brings people together in bold and exciting ways. We’re here to encourage our consumers to show up authentically and unapologetically—just like tonight," she said.

As the night drew to a close, DJ Bugy took over the decks, delivering a high-energy mash-up that left the crowd buzzing.