 Police proved too weak for Alien Skin – Pallaso

Pallaso has justified his attack on fellow musician Alien Skin’s residence, saying he had lost faith in the legal system.

Pallaso, who stormed Alien’s “Fangone Forest” base in Makindye on January 2nd, claimed he took matters into his own hands because the authorities failed to address repeated assaults by Alien Skin’s gang.

‘I saw what they did to my friend'

He told Sanyuka TV on Friday that his decision was influenced by the ordeal of a friend named Eva, who was beaten and left struggling to find justice.

I saw what they did to my friend Eva. She was injured at work. After she was beaten, she tried hard to get justice

She went through all kinds of legal hoops but kept being let down. Even the lawyer she got eventually gave up and told her to leave matters in the hands of God.

A string of attacks led to retaliation

Pallaso detailed how Alien Skin’s gang had repeatedly targeted him and his supporters.

The attacks began on New Year’s Eve at the Enkuuka Festival in Bulange, Mengo, and continued the next day in Entebbe, where Pallaso was performing.

Frustrated by the inaction of law enforcement, the singer admitted to organising his own team to confront Alien Skin at his base in Makindye on January 2nd.

The altercation resulted in severe damage to Alien’s house and fleet of cars, although no serious injuries were reported.

I asked myself, when they are done with me, who is next? Is it my father?

I decided to take action to pass a message because I had seen someone who tried to seek justice through the proper legal channels and only ended up losing her money.

I did not want to be victimised like her.

She [Eva] was beaten and she went to people she thought were powerful enough, but they showed her that they were too weak for Alien Skin and his gang.

So when it happened to me, I said I was not going to run around like Eva. I decided to take action and make sure that their violence stops with me, and I hope that they have changed

Police intervention and new restrictions

Following the attack, police and government officials stepped in to mediate between the two sides.

They managed to reconcile Pallaso and Alien Skin, but also implemented new measures to prevent further violent clashes.