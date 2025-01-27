PHOTOS: DJ Alisha overjoyed as she publicly declares faith through baptism

DJ and content creator Alisha, known by her social media handle iamalisha250, has expressed immense joy and gratitude after taking a significant step in her spiritual journey.

On Sunday, January 26, she was baptised, publicly declaring her faith and reaffirming her transformation in Christ.

"I'm so thankful for God's love and redemption in my life," she shared. Quoting 2 Corinthians 5:17, she added, "Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!"

Reflecting on her past struggles, DJ Alisha opened up about the difficulties she faced before embracing her faith.

"I've always known that God has called me to do something bigger than myself in the earth, but I tried to manoeuvre life on my own, and I failed terribly—living a life of lust and drunkenness, betraying myself over and over. I lost myself in the world, but just as a Great Father, God never gave up on me. He kept chasing me. I looked for fulfilment everywhere else, only to realise that I only find peace and rest in Him. He left the 99 to find me," she wrote, accompanied by a teary emoji.

Recalling the moment she surrendered to God, she said, "I was so ashamed of what and who I had become. I remember kneeling down in my room and crying out to Him to deliver me from myself, and yes, He heard me and gave me a new identity in Him."

DJ Alisha admitted that she never anticipated such a transformation at the start of the year.

"If someone asked me at the beginning of 2025 what my year would look like, I don’t think this is what I would've said. That’s how powerful the Lord is. When God calls you, you must answer. It brings tears to my eyes when I think of His goodness in my life."

She acknowledged that her faith journey would not be without challenges but expressed confidence in God’s strength.

"I know this journey is not going to be easy, but I know that He that is in me is greater than He that is in the world. Thank You, God, for showing me mercy," she concluded.