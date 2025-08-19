Photos: A night of mystery and style at Baoli Restaurant

Despite a rainy evening in the capital, Kampala's fashion elite flocked to Baoli Restaurant for the Black Tie Masquerade Ball, hosted by Juan Nsabiye.

The event was a spectacular display of high fashion, with guests arriving in exquisite gowns and sharp, tailored suits, each ensemble elevated by an intricate mask.

A stunning group of ladies and gents

This vibrant mix of elegance and mystery transformed the venue into a live runway, creating an ambience that buzzed with excitement and glamour.

The cocktail station stayed busy all through

Upon arrival, guests were treated to a warm welcome with a selection of Tanqueray Gin and Tonics, setting the mood for the evening.

A salsa dip on the dancefloor

Nancy Nansikombi, the Tanqueray Brand Manager, praised the event, stating, "The glamour on display truly embodies what Tanqueray is about." She highlighted the brand's commitment to supporting elevated social experiences and noted that this was just the beginning of the offerings Uganda Breweries plans to bring to the social scene.

The event also featured a diverse gourmet menu, a culinary journey with something for every palate, featuring delicacies like Cojon Fish, Mutton Curry, and a variety of skewers and sliders.

DJ Chef on the decks

These were perfectly paired with the cocktails served throughout the evening.

As the night progressed, the atmosphere transitioned from sophisticated mystery to a lively celebration. DJ Chef set a soulful mood, coaxing guests onto the dance floor with spontaneous salsa and nostalgic Macarena moves.

Lil Stunner and Juan Nsabiye get into Amapiano formation

The energy reached new heights when Lil Stunner took over, seamlessly blending Afrobeats and Amapiano. Masked revellers danced late into the night, their movements a blur of colour and energy under the ambient lighting.

A Tanqueray Toast to start the evening festivities

