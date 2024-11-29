Patricia recalls when Minister Nantaba evicted her family at night

Ugandan sensational dancer Patricia Nabakoza has opened up about the tribulations of her childhood.

Growing up in the run-down ghettos of Kawempe, the talented dancer and actress had no proper upbringing.

With her parents struggling financially, she turned to dance as her solace and escape.

Her mother, Justine Ndagire often took her to street rallies and music shows, where she was inspired by the iconic Phina Mugerwa Masanyalaze.

Patricia’s father, John Ssempijja strained to make ends meet, as he worked as a taxi conductor, while Ndagire was a stay-at-home mom.

A Star Born from Adversity

In an interview with Ruth Kalibbala, Patricia recalled how her family often went without food and constantly faced eviction.

One particularly painful day, she recalled the family being thrown out of their rented home in the middle of the night.

The rental houses, she says, were owned by the then Minister of State for Lands, Idah Erios Nantaba.

“My parents had to work hard to pay our school fees and take care of us,” she recounted.

"Time came when our rent arrears had accumulated and (Nantaba) decided to throw our belongings out in the middle of the night.

“She came earlier in the day and instructed her manager to kick us out. We lived on the streets with my parents and my siblings. That memory can never leave my mind."

The traumatic experience of homelessness left a lasting impact on Nabakoza.

From Homelessness to Stardom

However, she persevered, using dance as a tool to overcome adversity.

Her talent and determination led her to join the Ghetto Kids, catapulting her to international fame.

The group's captivating performances were to earn them accolades and opportunities worldwide, including collaborations with renowned artists like Katy Perry.