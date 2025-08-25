My wife feels 21, but hurt by negative commentary - Simon Bunks

Ugandan musician Simon Ssembatya, known as Simon Bunks, has opened up about his newfound marriage to Sharon, an elderly Australian woman.

He revealed how his wife suffered heartbreak over the negative commentary that followed their wedding early this month.

The singer, who has been the subject of widespread social media discussion, explained that while he is accustomed to the public scrutiny that comes with his profession, the hurtful remarks have been tough on his wife.

"She is the kind that cries easily," he said. The couple’s wedding, held at One Love Beach Busabala, was intended to be a private affair, but pictures and videos taken by guests quickly made their way onto the internet, sparking a frenzy of speculation and criticism about their age difference.

A Modern Romance with an Unexpected Twist

Simon Bunks recounted the beginning of their romance, which started online in October of last year.

Sharon, a fan of his music, stumbled upon his songs and saved them on her phone.

She reached out to one of his dancers to get his contact, and a relationship blossomed.

Initially, Simon was skeptical, admitting he first thought she was a Nigerian scammer.

“I demanded a video call. I have to admit that when I saw her, the first thing that crossed my mind was paper (money)," he confessed.

He saw the relationship as a potential opportunity, perhaps even a chance to move to a country like Australia.

However, their connection grew, leading to Sharon’s visit to Uganda in June and their subsequent marriage early this month.

While their union may seem unconventional to some, Simon insists their age difference is not an issue for them, stating that his wife "feels 21."

A Public Plea for Kindness

Amidst the online storm, Simon Bunks has made a public plea for people to show more compassion.

He revealed that he has spoken with his parents, who are aware of and comfortable with his marriage to Sharon.

His father, he said, even called to ask if he was okay with the situation, to which he affirmed his love for his wife.