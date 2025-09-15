Masaka Kids documentary shot by Prince Harry, Meghan for Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions has teamed up with Netflix to release a short documentary about Uganda’s Masaka Kids Africana, a dance group that became a global hit during the pandemic.

Titled Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, the film explores how children who lost parents to war, famine, and disease have turned to dance and music as a source of hope.

Directed by David Vieira Lopez and Moses Bwayo, and produced with Campfire Studios and Wontanara Productions, the film is expected later this year.

Harry and Meghan are credited among the producers.

The couple discovered the group’s videos during lockdown, with their son Archie becoming an avid fan. Beyond their viral fame, Harry’s personal ties to Uganda through his late friend Henry Van Strabenzee add another layer of meaning to the project.

The Masaka Kids, founded in 2013 by Hassan Suuna, support over 200 orphans in Masaka.

Their performances have won praise from celebrities such as Janet Jackson and Drake, and collaborations with David Guetta helped push their global profile.

Their YouTube channel now has over four million subscribers, with some videos surpassing 100 million views.