Kenzo’s role spelt out ahead of election campaigns 

Eddy Kenzo has an enormous role to play ahead of next year's electioneering season.

Observers say the Presidential Avisor of Creatives is set to take on a huge task in driving the music industry to do mobilisation work for the sitting government.

Gen Salim Saleh sets stage

This is said to be one of the reasons that Gen Salim Saleh recently relinquished his responsibilities of supporting musicians financially, to him.

In a letter that sent shock waves across the industry, Gen Saleh told Kenzo to “handle the musicians who are flocking to Gulu for Christmas festivities shows."

The musicians, he said, were interfering with his work and programs in Northern Uganda.

This act is now believed to be an attempt at consolidating Kenzo’s power and influence not only in his presidential advisory role but also as the president of the Uganda National Musician’s Federation (UNMF).

“Gen Saleh in giving that directive is trying to empower him (Kenzo),” says Events promoter Juma Balunywa.

“Kenzo's was hitherto powerless. What the big man had to do especially now that we are heading into elections, was to empower the office to be recognised.”

Another chance for musicians to impress

Balunywa adds the government had initially hoped to use the UNMF to “have all the musicians canned up in one docket” which failed because of infighting.

“It is therefore important for people to understand that the issue here is not money for musicians but the government is looking for how to own this industry. The focus now is on the election.”

Uganda will be heading to the polls in early 2026 with President Yoweri Museveni widely expected to seek reelection for a seventh term in office.