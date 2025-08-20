Kenneth Mugabi set for soulful 'Tales of Mugabi' concert

Uganda’s celebrated soulful storyteller, Kenneth Mugabi, is set to captivate music lovers with his highly anticipated concert, "Tales of Mugabi," at the Kampala Serena Hotel on 19th September 2025.

Known for his unique blend of African rhythms and heartfelt poetry, Mugabi has carved out a distinct niche in the music industry, earning a loyal following with his lyrical depth and powerful live performances.

The concert promises to be more than just a musical event; it’s being billed as a celebration of culture, love, and the shared human experience.

Kenneth Mugabi

A Journey Through Sound

Mugabi’s music is renowned for its ability to tell powerful stories that resonate deeply with his audience.

His popular hits, including "Naki," "Nkwegomba," and "Omusheshe," have made him a household name and have been celebrated for their authenticity and emotional honesty.

The "Tales of Mugabi" concert will take attendees on a musical journey, showcasing both his timeless classics and new material that highlights his evolution as one of Uganda's most compelling contemporary artists.

Fans can expect an intimate yet grand production, meticulously prepared to create a magical atmosphere where every note and lyric connects with the crowd.

An Unforgettable Evening

The show, hosted at Kampala Serena Hotel, is set to be one of the most anticipated music events of the year. Mugabi has expressed his excitement, stating that the show is a communal experience. "This show is not just about me, it is about us.

Every song carries a piece of our stories, our emotions, and our culture. On September 19th, we will gather to celebrate love, life, and music that speaks to the soul," he said.

Tickets for the event are already on sale, with early bird tickets at UGX 150,000 and a Table of 8 for UGX 3.5M.

