Joshua Baraka announces maiden concert

Ugandan singer and multi-instrumentalist Joshua Baraka is set to hold his debut concert, "INTO THE BRAKA LAND," on 29 November 2025.

The event, presented by Talent Africa Group, will take place at the Ndeere Cultural Centre and marks a significant milestone in the career of the 24-year-old musician who has been captivating audiences worldwide with his unique sound.

Since the release of his debut EP Baby Steps in 2021 and his breakout hit "Nana" in 2023, Baraka has emerged as one of Uganda's most promising talents, with a sound that seamlessly blends Afrobeat, R&B, dancehall, and Amapiano.

Reflecting on his journey, Joshua Baraka shared his philosophy of dedication and perseverance. He stated that he doesn't focus on what's to come, but rather on giving his best each day.

"I’ll keep doing my best, putting out music, performing, producing, and doing what I love, then seeing where it goes from there," he said.

Baraka is confident in his place in the music industry and his ambition to leave a lasting impact.

"I’ve got my foot in the industry, and I’m going to come through. By the time I take my foot out, it will have left an imprint on this world," he declared.

The announcement of the concert has been met with great excitement, with Aly Allibhai, the CEO of Talent Africa Group, describing it as a pivotal moment for the Ugandan music scene.

Allibhai praised Baraka’s artistic vision and commitment, noting that his team is dedicated to supporting artists who push boundaries.

