Desire Luzinda confirms relationship status

U.S.-based Ugandan singer Desire Luzinda has clarified her relationship status, confirming that she is single.

In a recent Facebook post, Luzinda dismissed rumours linking her romantically to fellow singer Levixone, a claim that has circulated widely in the media.

"Someone asked me my marital status, and I said, 'I am happily single and raising Michelle.' She said I have never confused her this much 🤣🤣🤣 FYI, raising Michelle is all I am about," she wrote.

Luzinda, who rarely posts on Facebook, last shared updates in 2024, one about her daughter and another wishing Levixone a happy birthday.

Her birthday message to Levixone read: "Happy birthday 🎂 man of God, @levixone. The only person I bump into 🤣🤣 I am blessed to call you my friend and SOS. The only person who makes me fly 20+ hours from the USA to Uganda for just three days. I would do it any day just for you.

"I am blessed to celebrate yet another year as friends, and I pray for many more years of friendship, laughter, and worship. I love you 😍"