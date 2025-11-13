Dax Vibes, Tracy Melon and more to headline Bell Obafest 2025

The regional tours have captivated, anticipation has built up and the most anticipated news is finally here.

A star-studded artist line-up has been announced featuring some of Uganda’s music singing sensations like, Dax Vibez, Vinka, Tracy Melon, Tai Dai and DJs, Rojer, Vans, Bugy, City Girl, Heydez, Handsome, Eyo Mackus, Selector Jay and more will grace this year’s festival stage on Saturday November 15th at Millennium Grounds Lugogo.

The edition will deliver top-notch music experience curated by sound experts from Swangz Avenue, to celebrate how we do Ugandan music and toast to beer enjoyments with flavour.

Beyond the music experience, Bell has Festival-goers in for a burst of flavour with a unique Ugandan food and beer experience.

Keeping the energy high will be a lineup from Kampala’s most revered event hosts Dread Lazer, Evelyn Mc, Josh MC, Sammy Wetala, Deedan and Tojo providing MC interludes to ensure the energy never dips.

Lillian Kansiime Ssebunya, Brand Manager for Bell, enthusiastically said, “Our regional tour showed the richness of our food, music talent and ways we connect across Uganda all shared over our great Bell flavors. So on the 15th, we will be celebrating that same vibrant tapestry in the definitive party of the year.”

True to the Bell ObaFest spirit, the experience extends far beyond the acts, offering a world of immersive engagements. Expect the ultimate Bell Na Nyama Experience with a range of offerings from the likes of GrubHub and Royal Grilled Chicken, alongside special, mouth-watering Bell flavors to treat your taste buds.

Tickets are still on sale on Flexi pay at UGX 30,000.

This year’s Bell Obafest has been sponsored by Swangz Avenue, Buzz Activate, Coca Cola Beverages, Safe Boda and FlexiPay.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 15th, 2025

Venue: Millennium Grounds, Kampala