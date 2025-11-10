Photos: Nasty C electrifies Kampala at AUMEX Showcase

The Amplify Uganda Music Expo (AUMEX) delivered a spectacular crescendo on Friday night, fulfilling the promise of its theme, “Building a Scalable Future for Ugandan Music.”

The AUMEX Showcase, the event's electrifying evening concert, reached its pinnacle at 11 PM when South African hip-hop sensation, Nasty C, took to the stage at MOTIV Kampala as part of his high-profile Ivyson Tour.

Uniting hundreds of creators, professionals, and fans, Nasty C captivated the audience with a high-energy set featuring international hits such as "Strings and Bling," "Soft," and "SMA."

His performance was a powerful, exhilarating illustration of the global ambition driving the Ugandan music scene, an ambition he solidified by engaging with excited fans afterwards.

While the evening was defined by high-octane performance, the core of AUMEX—organised in partnership with Guinness Smooth and Talent Africa Group—lay in rigorous professional training.

The daytime programme served as a critical platform for meaningful discussions aimed at professionalising the ecosystem, covering everything from music rights and royalties to talent export strategies.

The day kicked off with a demonstration of UGATUNES, Uganda's innovative music distribution platform, led by CEO Shadrack Kisame, focused on empowering local artists. Insightful sessions followed, notably “Stop Waiting to Be Discovered! What Artist Development Really Looks Like,” where industry experts dissected the necessary long-term investments for sustainable creative careers.

Practical skills were also addressed with a dedicated Ssese Nation DJ Workshop and a crucial panel on maximising music royalties, which stressed the vital importance of accurate metadata and proper publishing protocols in today's landscape.

Denise Nazzinda from Guinness Smooth emphasised the brand's belief in local talent through the “Make It Yours” campaign.

"We believe in the power of creativity to transform lives," she noted, confirming the brand's role in providing emerging talent with the stage and confidence to reimagine their possibilities.

Aly Alibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group, explained that his organisation was driven to join the effort after being "blown away by the vision and energy of the young creatives" at the first AUMEX. He articulated his company's mission to "nurture, train, and showcase Uganda’s fresh talent," helping them grasp the workings of the industry and scale their craft to reach global audiences.

