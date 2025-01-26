Bebe Cool on Alpha Ssali’s move to UPDF-owned NEC FC

Bebe Cool has expressed his joy after his son, Alpha Ssali, officially signed with NEC Football Club on Sunday, January 26. The club is owned by the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC), the business arm of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF).

Taking to X, Bebe Cool shared his excitement: "New Beginnings! ⚽️🇺🇬 A proud moment for me as a father. Congratulations to Alpha Thierry Ssali on officially signing a two-year contract with National Enterprise Corporation Football Club - @Nec_Fc."

He praised his son’s hard work and perseverance, adding: "Your dedication, discipline, and hard work have paved the way for this milestone. I have no doubt they will continue to elevate you to even greater heights. The journey is just beginning—stay focused, remain humble, trust in Allah, and always strive for excellence. The future is bright ⭐️."

NEC FC, currently second in the Uganda Premier League—just one point behind leaders Vipers SC—secured Ssali’s signature following the expiry of his contract with Express FC.

The winger had previously been linked with a move to URA FC, but negotiations fell through. At NEC, he will reunite with assistant coach James Odoch, who previously coached him at Express FC.